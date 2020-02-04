Gov. Evers signs bill creating grants for school suicide prevention programs

The state’s Department of Public Instruction will be establishing a grant program for peer-to-peer suicide prevention programs in schools thanks to a bill signed by Gov. Tony Evers.

The measure, AB 528, was signed at Milton High School Tuesday morning.

“We know that students all over our state are struggling with their mental health. Peer-to-peer training ensures that the people they are most likely to turn to, their friends and classmates, have the tools they need to recognize warning signs and help their friends,” said Evers.

The governor also signed SB 230 which gives the State Superintendent more flexibility to approve an alternative teacher preparatory program, , if the program requires students to complete the equivalent of the student teaching required under current law.

