Gov. Evers signs bill establishing Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway

Governor Tony Evers signed a bill in Kewaskum Thursday morning, establishing the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway.

The bill was unanimously passed on Oct. 8 in the Wisconsin Senate.

The memorial highway is a portion of State Highway 28 between I- 41 in Dodge County and Highway 144 in Washington County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will erect and maintain directional signs in the area for the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Education Center in Kewaskum.

The memorial includes a beam salvaged from the north tower of the World Trade Center. The beam was unveiled on Thursday.

“These memorials will serve as an important reminder to the people of Wisconsin of the lives lost, the heroes who ran towards danger without second thought, and our nation's grit and resilience in a time of tragedy,” said Evers. “It was the tireless work of the people of Kewaskum that made this memorial possible, and it is an honor to be with them today to sign this bill into law.”

Gordon and Kathy Haberman of Farmington lost their daughter Andrea in the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City. They championed for the memorial site in Kewaskum and the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial Highway.

The memorial was built to honor the heroes who responded in the nation's time of need and to pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives lost.