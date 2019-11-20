Gov. Evers signs bill that requires semi drivers to be trained to prevent human trafficking

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bipartisan bill Wednesday that requires commercial drivers to be trained to spot and prevent human trafficking.

Assembly Bill 22, now 2019 Wisconsin Act 27, directs the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Wisconsin Technical College System Board to create the training program.

The governor said in a release Wednesday:

“Human trafficking impacts all of Wisconsin's 72 counties, and truck drivers can play a critical role in reducing and preventing this crime… Truck drivers are on the front line of this issue as they not only reach every corner of our state, but often travel across state lines. By ensuring that they are vigilant and have the knowledge and training to recognize human trafficking, we can protect vulnerable individuals from continued exploitation.”