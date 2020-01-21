Gov. Evers signs bills designed to fight Lyme disease

Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a pair of bills designed to combat the spread of Lyme disease by warning visitors to state parks and other outdoor properties about the risks and making insect repellent available to buy in state parks and trails.

Under one new law, the state Department of Natural Resources would be required to post at least one sign warning visitors about Lyme disease at each state park, trail, recreation area and forest.

The second new law allows the department to sell insect repellent in state parks and forests.