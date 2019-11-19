Gov. Evers signs bipartisan bill helping homeless teens find housing

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bipartisan bill Tuesday allowing homeless 17-year-olds to sign themselves up to live at a shelter or transition home.

Assembly Bill 51, now called 2019 Wisconsin Act 22, provides a mechanization for the teens to find housing, as long as they are not already under the supervision of a social service agency or parent or guardian.

The bill:

• Requires the minor not be under the supervision of a county department, a child welfare agency, the Department of Children and Families, or the Department of Corrections

• Requires a school's homeless liaison to confirm, with the minor's consent, that the minor is unaccompanied

• Allows an employee of a shelter facility or transitional living program to confirm a minor is an unaccompanied youth, if a school's homeless liaison is unavailable.

You can read the full bill on the state of Wisconsin's website.

Gov. Evers said in a release Tuesday:

“No kid should have to worry about where they are going to sleep at night, but the reality is that there are thousands of homeless and unaccompanied kids across our state… This bill gives some of those kids the ability to access safe, emergency housing when they are experiencing a crisis. With the cold winter months already here, I hope this is one of many bipartisan initiatives we can take to make sure folks experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity are able to be safe and warm this winter.”