Gov. Evers signs clinical trial bill into law, paving the way for increased access for patients

It has been a back and forth battle with cancer for Andrew Wernicke since he was 11-years-old. The now 21-year-old UW-Whitewater student is used to a lengthy routine of medications and checkups.

“I counted once- like 27 pills I take a day,” he said.

Andrew spent a good chunk of his childhood in the hospital after doctors found tumors in his brain and spine.

“After all this therapy, my cancer was gone, and I thought everything was going to go back to normal,” he said.

But by the end of high school, his cancer had come back three times.

“He was in a bad spot. We went to end of life counseling, but we kept hope and Andrew was really stubborn,” Dean Wernicke, Andrew’s father, said.

Wernicke said they started traveling to states like California and Georgia to see if clinical trials could help. Andrew ended up being introduced to an immune therapy medication that helps his own body fight the cancer and keep it stable.

A new law signed by Gov. Tony Evers Tues. expands access to

clinical trials in Wisconsin. The law clarifies that if an organization behind a clinical trial helps someone participating, it is not coercion.

“The experimental drug he was taking along with the radiation he received was working really well,” Dean Wernicke said.

Wernicke said traveling took a financial toll. They were ultimately offered the help of Lazarex Cancer Foundation

, a national non-profit that helps reimburse patients for things like travels costs to get to clinical trials.

Laura Evans, a spokesperson for the foundation, said Wisconsin’s law clarifying that organizations like theirs can step up and financially help, allows them to be there for more patients like Andrew. She said, wherever the law passes, the bio pharmaceutical industry for the first time has steps to partner up with Lazarex to reimburse patients.

“It opens the doors. Wisconsin is saying we are open for business and research and cancer clinical trials. It kind of lays out the red carpet to make that happen,” she said.

Rather than worrying about financial burdens, Andrew said his focus is on beating the cancer.

“I’ve done it three times already before, so for sure,” he said.

Wernicke said the clinical trial Andrew participates in was recently moved to Milwaukee, close to where his family is from.

Evans said Wisconsin is one of the first states in the nation to pass the legislation, along with California, Pennsylvania, Texas and Illinois.