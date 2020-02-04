Gov. Evers signs education bills at Milton High School

Governor Tony Evers signed two education bills into law Tuesday morning at Milton High School, in front of dozens of students.

Both bills passed the legislature with bipartisan support, and they are geared towards helping both teachers and students.

Senate Bill 230 makes the requirements for a teaching license more flexible, allowing prospective teachers to work part time as student teachers if they cannot afford to work full time. The hours student teachers are required to work to get a license remains the same.

"There's many places in the state that that will help our student teachers, prospective teachers and those student teachers get into the profession," Evers said.

The second bill, Assembly Bill 528, creates a grant program to help high schools start peer-to-peer suicide prevention programs. These programs would train students to recognize when their classmates are struggling.

"I think it's really important to have something like this in our school because it just lets other students know that they are being supported and there are kids that are there to help them," said Milton High School junior Grace Quade.

Quade helped start the NAMI Raise Your Voice chapter at her school, which encourages students to talk to their peers about mental health.

Governor Evers said he hopes the bills will help recruit more teachers, especially in rural areas, and reduce the stigma around mental health.