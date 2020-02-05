Gov. Evers signs state’s first dyslexia bill

An advisory committee will be forming to develop a guidebook for dyslexia and related conditions for parents, guardians, teachers, and school administrators.

It was one of 16 bills Governor Tony Evers signed at the State Capitol on Wednesday. The measure was the state's first piece of legislation dealing with dyslexia.

The bill, now Wisconsin Act 86, requires the committee to submit a draft of the guidebook to the Department of Instruction. It needs to contain the following:



A description of screening processes and tools available to identify dyslexia and related conditions

A description of interventions and instructional strategies that have been shown to improve academic performance of pupils with dyslexia and related conditions

A description of resources and services related to dyslexia and related conditions that are available to pupils with dyslexia and related conditions, parents and guardians of such pupils, and educators

Members of the committee will be appointed by the State Superintendent.

