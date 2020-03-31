Gov. Evers suspends rules for DCF through emergency order

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers issued Emergency Order #18, suspending several administrative rules for the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF).

“While good practice under regular circumstances, some requirements of the state’s programs actually increase the likelihood of exposure through additional interaction between people,” Gov. Evers said. “We have to continue to find ways to serve Wisconsinites, regardless of their circumstances, while keeping them safe and healthy.”

The order can be found here. It aims to maintain services the DCF provides while maintaining the goal to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The issued emergency order gives flexibility to the DCF to provide care for children in out-of-home care by allowing local agencies to make decisions about when and if services are needed for an individual child, according to the statement.

"Numerous agency rules require local agencies to take certain actions during a set window of time. Due to the heightened risk of exposure caused by additional face-to-face interactions, this flexibility allows local agencies to make decisions based on the best interest of the child," the statement said.

The order also waives an in-person training deadline for new employees in W-2 agencies.

“The governor has shown incredible leadership throughout our public health emergency,” DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson said. “With Governor Evers’ help, DCF continues to provide services, support, and programming that helps children, families, and communities stay safe and healthy.”

Gov. Evers previously waived rules for DCF programs under Emergency Order #3. That order waived various requirements governing out of home care, child care, and child support programs, according to the statement.