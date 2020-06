Gov. Evers urges lawmakers to pass police use of force reform

To stem what Evers described as "unacceptable use of force by certain law enforcement officers in our country and in our state," the governor urged the Assembly to pass Assembly bill 1012. The proposal is designed to impose guidelines on local law enforcement agencies use of force policies.

Evers conceded that the bill, while important, isn't a silver bullet that would solve racism, saying more systemic changes are required in Wisconsin and in the U.S. as a whole.

"We must confront society’s comfort with racism. We must be willing to face it, with clear eyes and open hearts, recognizing that folks who look like me have been part of creating, exacerbating, and benefiting from the systems that we must now turn to dismantle," he added.

According to the analysis by the Legislative Reference Bureau, the bill would require each law enforcement agency include the following elements in its policy on use of force: