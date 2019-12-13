Gov. Evers visits Sun Prairie facility that trains metalworkers

A new training center for people wanting to get into metalworking has opened in Sun Prairie.

The metalworking facility in action for Gov. Evers and other lawmakers (Source: WMTV).

It's the third of its kind, sponsored by the Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation Workers Union.

The center is funded entirely by union workers. They say it's their way of securing success for future generations. Gov. Tony Evers visited the shop with U.S. Representative Mark Pocan on Friday.

"The training programs we see here today are funded by workers across the state, out of their own paychecks, so that goes to show you how important that is to them. They want to have a bright future for young people coming into this program,” Gov. Evers said.

Classes started at that new center back in October.

