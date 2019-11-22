Gov. Evers, volunteers decorate Tribute to Our Troops tree

Gov. Tony Evers is continuing a 15-year holiday tradition at the Wisconsin Executive Residence that honors service members who can't make it home for the holidays.

The Wisconsin National Guard said Evers continued the tradition started by Gov. Jim Doyle and his wife, Jessica, by decorating the Tribute to Our Troops tree on Thursday. Linda Hughes of Cambria has provided ornaments for the tree each year.

"Gov. Doyle and his wife wanted to share their sorrow with the many families who were losing loved ones killed in action in Iraq, so they publicly recognized these families by decorating a tree in memory, and hosting a reception in December for these families," Hughes said. "The tree also honors the many veterans and those serving today."

Volunteers from the Wisconsin National Guard and its Service Member Support Division also helped decorate the tree.

Hughes incorporates a theme into the ornaments each year. This year, Hughes broke her hand during a bicycle accident, which prevented her from making ornaments by hand. A 15-mile Gold Star Memorial Trail between Horicon and Mayville commemorating six area fallen service members was selling bicycle-shaped ornaments to raise funds to complete the project.

"I knew that was what I wanted to put on the tree," Hughes said.

The public can see the tree during public tours of the Executive Residence scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 3, 5, 7, 11, 14 and 19.

Click here to view more photos of the event by the Wisconsin National Guard.