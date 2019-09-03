Gov. Evers welcomes students and staff back to school

Governor Tony Evers welcomed students and staff as they headed back to school in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Evers was joined by Lt Gov. Mandela Barnes and State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor at Milwaukee Parkside School for the Arts. They wished everyone entering the school luck for the school year.

“Although it’s my first day of school as governor, I still believe as I always have that what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state,” said Gov. Evers. “I am excited to help kick off another great school year in Wisconsin, and to remind our kids, our educators, and folks across our state how important education is to me and to our state’s continued success. I look forward to continuing to do what’s best for our kids and supporting our educators and school employees and their good work inspiring the next generation of leaders in Wisconsin.”