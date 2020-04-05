Gov. Evers will not roll back ‘Safer at Home’ order for Easter, Passover

Republican legislative leaders sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking to allow Wisconsin churches and temples to hold Easter and Passover services, even if it is outside.

The letter read in part: “For many of use, being a part of these services will offer much-needed solace during these uncertain times.”

Gov. Evers’ office sent a statement to NBC15 that detailed he understands the importance of faith. but he will not roll back provisions during the ‘Safer at Home’ order.

The statement reads: “As a state and as a nation, we are heading into the worst of this public health crisis. The governor understands that for many Wisconsinites their faith is a source of comfort, especially in these difficult times, but in order to protect the health and safety of all Wisconsinites he will not be rolling back the provisions of the Safer at Home order. We continue to call on Republicans in the legislature to do their part to ensure public health and safety.”

