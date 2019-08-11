Gov. Tommy Thompson headlines Roll & Stroll to support pancreatic cancer research

People took to the streets in Middleton on bike or on foot to raise money for pancreatic cancer Sunday.

The event was called "Roll & Stroll for Pancreas Cancer," also included auctions and a raffle to raise money.

Everything raised will go to the UW Carbone Cancer Center to support research.

Former Governor Tommy Thompson also attended the event.

Thompson has lost family and friends to the disease.

"We want to make sure that people remember that this cause is worth fighting for. We need money. We need research. We need help, and all the people who are involved in it, thank you from the bottom of my heart for making it possible, and yes, we are going to find a cure,” Thompson said.

Thompson has donated money to the cause himself, and influenced the board of a company to donate one million dollars a year for five years

