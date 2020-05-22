Gov. Tony Evers congratulates Class of 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Gov. Tony Evers congratulated the class of 2020 Friday as they make the transition to the next chapter in their lives.
Many seniors never got the chance to attend an in-person commencement ceremony, or attend celebrations with family and friends, this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But he governor says it is also a time to look ahead, and stay positive.
Watch Evers' address on Youtube here.
According to a release from Gov. Evers:
Hello Class of 2020! Governor Tony Evers here.
Congratulations! I am thrilled to share in this special occasion with all of you.
I know this year was a challenge. Many of you tackled your last few months of school from home, missing critical time with your friends, classmates, teammates, and teachers.
And while this semester is ending on a very different note than any of us could have predicted, that does not change the exceptionalism of this accomplishment.
You all worked hard for years to reach this point and I want you to know that we are proud of you and we celebrate you.
So on behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors and congratulations, Class of 2020!