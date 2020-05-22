Gov. Tony Evers congratulates Class of 2020

Gov. Tony Evers congratulated the class of 2020 Friday as they make the transition to the next chapter in their lives.

Many seniors never got the chance to attend an in-person commencement ceremony, or attend celebrations with family and friends, this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But he governor says it is also a time to look ahead, and stay positive.

Watch Evers' address on Youtube here.

According to a release from Gov. Evers: