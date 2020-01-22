Gov. Tony Evers to tout first year in office, lay plans for second in State of the State

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is getting ready to outline his his goals for 2020 as he takes the podium for his second State of the State address.

The speech also give Democrats and Republicans alike a chance to prioritize the key issues and legislation they would like to see come to fruition.

In excerpts of his speech released earlier in the day, he outlined some of his accomplishments in his first year in office, including reinstating the pardon review board, and touched on what he plans to tackle in the coming year.

Evers pointed to student debt and how lawmakers need to work on making higher education available to more people in the state, arguing education-related debt weighs on not only students, but their families too.

"We have to address the fact that student debt is preventing folks from buying a car, starting a business, saving for retirement, and starting a family," he plans to say.

He also urged to take care of business and tackle issues like investing in rural communities, addressing youth vaping, and getting PFAS out of the water, among other priorities.

"There’s no rest for the elected, folks, and we’ve got a lot to get done before anyone takes a vacation," the speech says.

