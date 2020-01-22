Governor Evers set to deliver second State of the State address

Governor Evers will deliver his second State of the State address at the Capitol on January 22. The Governor will lay out his goals for 2020 and how he plans to achieve them.

Gov. Tony Evers

In his end of the year interview back in December, Evers shared he wanted to focus on rural communities, like farmers', mental health and clean water in 2020. Plus tackling the redistricting issue once the 2020 Census information is released.

NBC15 spoke to UW-Madison professor Michael Wagner who is an expert in political communications who said this speech is important for Evers because it gives him a chance to reach a vast majority of people in the state, plus push the reset button on a new year of lawmaking.

"So if Evers is being himself, I think that matters the most. But voters do like a leader who is self-assured, they like a leader who knows what they want to do and why and how they're going to do it and so communicating that both rhetorically and non verbally is important," Wagner said.

Wagner mentioned Evers might also share how important the state is to the election in November. "All eyes will be here, it's the state that both sides think they need to win. It's a farm team for successful national politics in terms of the actual lawmakers but also in terms of the policies after former Governor Walker passed Act 10 other states followed suit. When Wisconsin pursued changes to tenure laws at university other states followed suit," Wagner said.

The State of the State address is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

"Sometimes we look to speeches like this as a this will be the thing that changes his approval rating or fundamentally shifts how things work and that's not how we should be looking at this, it's a road map for the next year. We can look back in a year and see did we accomplish the things he said he wanted to accomplish why or if not why not," Wagner said.