Governor Evers proclaims Friday as Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Day

The Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association is celebrating at Shuster's Farm in Deerfield today. The event is meant to acknowledge what farmers, ranchers, growers, producers, and foresters contribute to Wisconsin’s economy.

According to the association, last year, Wisconsin tourism reached $21.6 billion. Some examples of agricultural tourism include farm to table events, pumpkin patches, wine tastings, farm weddings and more.

"We have so many people who live in cities that don't get to see that side of our state so agricultural tourism is really the link between the core values of Wisconsin and people who don't live in rural communities," said Carrie Mess with Schuster’s Farm.

According to the association, Wisconsin is home to almost 65 thousand farms on 14.3 million acres.

