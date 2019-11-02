Governor Evers revs up democrats for 2020 election

This month marks one year until the 2020 presidential election. This weekend, Governor Tony Evers is revving up the democratic base for the election.

Governor Evers spoke in Sun Prairie on Saturday, promoting a future democratic legislature.

The governor first thanked volunteers who go door-to-door, then encouraged them to build relationships. Especially, he says, with first time voters who could highly influence the upcoming election.

When selecting a candidate, Evers suggest that voters look at what is practical.

“"I know all candidates, myself included, really try to be future oriented and think about what's going to happen in 30 years,” he says. “But at the end of the day, I think people want to know what can be accomplished over a shorter time span that will impact us going forward."

As of now, the governor has not yet endorsed any presidential candidate.

