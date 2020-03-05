Governor swears in new Wisconsin National Guard leader

The Wisconsin National Guard's new commander has taken the oath of office.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Brig. Gen. Paul Knapp to lead the Guard last month.

He replaces Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, who resigned in December after federal investigators found the Guard for years under his command defied federal law, regulations and policies over handling sexual assault complaints.

State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet swore in Knapp on Thursday.

Knapp has served the past year as backup to the commander at the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.