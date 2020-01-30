Graco recalls Little Lounger Rocking Seat, will issue refund or voucher

Graco has joined a growing list of manufacturers to recall its inclined sleep product.

The Little Lounger Rocking Seat was sold between 2013 – 2018 by various retailers for around $80.

Click here for more information.

Customers with the recalled product will be instructed to cut out a portion of the product padding and mail it back to Graco. Doing so will make the product unusable.

Once Graco receives the padding, they will send a refund or voucher. The refund amount will be determined based on the date of purchase in relation to the recall date of Jan. 29. Proof of purchase accepted includes actual purchase receipt, invoice, online order confirmation, registration card or gift registry.

An estimated 111,000 units have been sold in the U.S.