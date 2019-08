A local K-9 officer has passed away.

With heavy hearts, the Grand Chute Police Department announced K-9 officer Eragon died Tuesday.

Last week Eragon was taken to the vet for emergency surgery to remove something that he ingested.

After a successful surgery, Eragon came down with pneumonia and later succumbed to the illness.

K-9 officer Eragon was a dual purpose police dog that been with the department since May.