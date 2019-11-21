Grandal leaving Milwaukee for ChiSox

The Chicago White Sox just scored one of the first major signings of the off-season and, unfortunately, it came at the Brewers expense.

The American League Central franchise confirmed Thursday morning that they have signed All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year contract. According to the team, he'll make $18.25 million a year under the deal.

Grandal signed a one-year deal with Brewers last January and made the most of his time in Milwaukee, helping the team make the post-season, playing in his second All-Star Game, and even picking up some MVP votes.

To make room for their new catcher, the White Sox designated outfielder Daniel Palka for assignment.