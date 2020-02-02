"Grandma Groundhog" brings groundhog stories to kids

Most people are only interested in groundhogs for one day in February, when the animals make their predictions for the winter and spring seasons.

While Pauline Sukow enjoys Groundhog Day as well, she is a groundhog enthusiast all year round.

"I've got this hat from a friend of mine, I've got different groundhogs from Pennsylvania," Sukow said, indicating several stuffed animals. She added, "I think that's my whole life pretty much."

Sukow, a retired teacher, now spends her time bringing groundhog stories to elementary school kids.

"We teach the kids that they're wild animals, it's not like they're pets," Sukow explained.

Thirty years of experience has earned Sukow a special nickname.

"The kids come and they say, 'Is Grandma Groundhog coming?'" Sukow remembered, laughing.

Sukow uses her stories to educate kids about groundhogs, the weather, hibernation and more. She also wrote a play about groundhogs that she performs with kids, with one kid getting the chance to play the groundhog.

"They got their choice to wear the costume or if it's too hot, they can wear the hat," Sukow explained.

The play follows a sleeping groundhog through a whole year, all the way until February, when he finally wakes up.

"They try to wake him up for every holiday but he keeps on sleeping right through," Sukow said.

Sukow also includes some Sun Prairie groundhog history in her presentations. She loves her stories, and she said the best part is spending time with the kids.

"I like the joy of the kids understanding, the light goes on in their eyes," Sukow said.

Sukow also said she tells students to watch NBC15's Groundhog Day coverage, so they can report Jimmy the groundhog's predictions back to their teachers Monday morning.