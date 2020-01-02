Grandmother accused of getting high, crashing SUV with kids inside in Madison

A not-guilty plea for a grandmother in Madison, charged with taking drugs before a crash that injured her grandchildren.

Attorneys for Sarah Johnson entered a not guilty plea Thursday.

On Dec. 29, Johnson’s SUV crashed into a tree. Members of the Madison Fire Department treated four children inside that SUV for injuries, the youngest of which is only 10 months old.

Johnson was taken to the hospital where she became unresponsive and given narcan.

Once Johnson was revived, she allegedly admitted to taking methadone, oxycodone and gabapentin earlier in the day.

