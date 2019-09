"Grandpa Fred," the man featured on NBC15's Making a Difference in November of 2017, has died at the age of 102.

A member of the family confirmed to NBC15 that Frederick O. Leidel of Madison, died on Friday. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Leidel had pedaled his three-wheeled bicycle to Schenk Elementary twice a week to read to kindergartners, who simply referred to him as “Grandpa Fred."

