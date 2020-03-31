Grant Co. considering all travel 'risky'

The Department of Health Services recommends Wisconsin residents cancel or postpone all nonessential travel, including travel within the state.

The Grant County Emergency Operations Center issued a release on Tuesday stating that all international and domestic travel is considered risky.

"All individuals who spend time outside of their home have some risk of exposure to COVID-19," according to the Grant County Emergency Operations Center.

If travel cannot be avoided, individuals should be prepared to remain away for an extended period of time because travel restrictions may change and they may become sick. People should consider the available health care resources at their destination.

Travelers should also be prepared and have the necessary supplies to self-quarantine at your destination for 14 days and again upon a return home for 14 days.

Travel between private homes within the state, including seasonal homes or rental cabins, is also strongly discouraged, according to the Grant County Emergency Operations Center.

Several counties in Wisconsin have issued travel advisories for seasonal and second homeowners.

"This is for your safety and well-being as well as the safety of our rural counties and tribal communities. Non-essential travel outside your current community may spread COVID-19 to areas with very limited health care infrastructure," according to the Grant County Emergency Operations Center.

If residents decide to travel to a second home in Wisconsin, they should be prepared to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days. There should be a plan to bring your own groceries and essentials.

"Shopping at local stores for supplies can put you and others at risk," according to the release on Tuesday,

