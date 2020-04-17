Grant Co. county reports 2nd death due to COVID-19

Grant County has reported its second death from complications related to COVID-19 on Friday.

The Grant County Health Department reports that the person was over 80 years old, and had tested positive for coronavirus.

“We are sad to report the death of a second individual who tested positive for COVID 19, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of this person”, said Jeff Kindrai, Director/Health Officer the county's health department, according to a statement.

The death comes a day after Gov. Evers extended the stay-at-home order until May 26, in a continued effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Grant County health officials add also on Friday, that another resident in their 50s tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed cases in that county to 15.

According to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin DHS, 4,045 state residents have tested positive, 205 have died, 1,153 have been hospitalized and 42,365 tests have come back negative.