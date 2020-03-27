Grant Co. officials urge residents to stay home

Grant County officials are urging residents to stay home and follow the Safer at Home order issued by Gov. Tony Evers.

In a press release Friday, Grant County Board Chairman Robert Keeney asked residents to immediately limit their travel and as much-in person contact as possible to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As of Friday, Grant County has one confirmed case of the virus, but Keeney said it is safe to assume there are more cases in the community that have not been tested or confirmed.

"I ask that residents stay at home, only leaving for essentials such as groceries, medications or for medical appointments," Keeney said. "We cannot let our guard down and must continue to follow the Safer at Home order...Protecting our residents is our number one priority, and we need you to help us by staying home."

Grant County Health Department Director Jeff Kindrai said the coronavirus is being spread by people with mild illness, and even by those without any symptoms.

"You should assume that you may be exposed if around others, and you may be spreading it yourself without knowing," he said.

Keeney also said he believes the outbreak in Grant County will get worse before it gets better.

"I'm asking that every one of you take this seriously, and consider our vulnerable populations and our limited number of emergency responders and medical personnel before you leave your home," he said. "We are all in this together, and together we will be stronger."

