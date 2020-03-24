Grant Co. reports first COVID-19 case

A man in his 20’s has been tested positive for COVID-19 and is the first confirmed case in Grant Co., the county Health Dept. announced Tuesday.

Health officials say he was likely exposed to a positive traveler and developed symptoms shortly thereafter. He has not been hospitalized and remains at home in isolation.

“We will remain in frequent contact with the individual to monitor their health care needs and to ensure that they are able to remain isolated at home while they are ill” said Jeff Kindrai, Director/Health Officer for Grant County Health Department.

The Grant Co. Health Dept. said it has staff working seven days a week to respond to the coronavirus outbreak and are working with local, state, and federal partners to identify and help people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, the state Department of Health Services stated the number of overall cases in the state had grown to 457, which does not include this case in Grant Co.

