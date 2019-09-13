Grant County officials asking residents to report any flood damage

Officials in Grant County are asking anyone living in the area with flood damage to report it.

According to Grant County Emergency Management, flooding has been widespread over the county for the past two days. They are asking residents to report any flood damage to the Grant County Emergency Management Office at 608-723-7171 after 8 a.m. Friday.

This damage survey will help Grant County determine it sustained enough damages to apply for any type of state or federal assistance. You will also be added to a contact list in case aid becomes available.

Types of damage include water or structural damage to the home, damage to foundations, damaged utilities (furnace, water heater, etc), damage to wells and septic systems, driveways that are impassible due to bridge/culvert washouts.

Officials said to make sure to document any damages with photographs before you make any repairs, and save receipts in case you become eligible for some type of assistance in the future.