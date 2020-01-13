Grants now available for Madison programs that support healthy eating

Local programs that support healthy eating can now apply for receive money from the City of Madison.

The funds come from the 2020 SEED Grants, which are small grants to support new projects and programs that aim to increase access to health foods in the Madison-area community.

The city’s 2020 budget includes $50,000 for food grants, to be distributed by the Madison Food Policy Council.

The maximum grant is limited to $10,000 per project or program.

Those interested can learn more and apply for a grant on the city’s SEED Grants website. Applications are due on March 2 by 4:30 p.m.

