Grease fire impacts operations at Willy St. restaurant

Nobody was injured in a late night fire at a restaurant on Williamson Street Thursday, but according to the Madison Fire Department, the fire impacted operations.

According to MFD Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster, firefighters were sent to Ha Long Bay around 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a grease fire. Employees attempted to put the fire out, but were unsuccessful.

Schuster said firefighters used a dry chemical extinguisher to knock down the flames. Crews shut down the deep fryer and shut down gas to the stove.

Public Health Madison-Dane County was notified of the fire, and an inspector is expected to follow up at the restaurant Friday.

