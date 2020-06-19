Great Dane Duck Blind reopens at Duck Pond

The Madison Mallards have announced that the Great Dane Duck Blind will be opening back up this Thursday, but social distance rules will apply.

The Great Dane Duck Blind is a crowd favorite in the Madison Mallards stadium. They will be serving all you can eat and drink this Thursday from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. Options range from local craft beers, hot dogs, burgers, pulled pork and more, according to the Madison Mallards.

Tickets will be priced at $35 for bottomless alcoholic beverages and food, with a $30 soda-only ticket option. Seating will be available in the Duck Blind General Admission deck area, the outdoor Level 3 and Level 4 Suites, and in the outfield

