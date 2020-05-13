Great Dane Pub selling beer on the cheap, donating proceeds to charity

Beer-lovers - you are in for a treat.

The Great Dane Pub and Brewing Company has announced that they will be selling their craft brews well-below normal prices starting this Thursday.

The company says that they brewed "a lot" of beer before the pandemic hit, and now with their restaurants and customers partially shut down, they have to get rid of the stuff.

But after all, this is Wisconsin, and one cannot simply poor good brew down the drain.

That's why the Great Dane has decided to not only sell its brew on the cheap, but donate all the proceeds to the Briarpatch Youth Services, a local nonprofit that supports runaway, homeless and at-risk youth.

According to the Madison-based brewery's Facebook page, they are selling crowlers for $3, growlers for $5, ⅙ barrels for $19, and ½ barrels for $39 of "everything we have on tap."

The sale kicks off Thursday, March 14 at all Great Dane locations. Beer will be sold in crowlers, growlers and barrels while supplies last.

Come Thursday, beer-lovers can place their order here.