Great Scott! Sauk County's historic clock is frozen in time

The Sauk County Courthouse's historic clock has been frozen in time for two years.

"I thought I saw Marty McFly running around here somewhere. That DeLorean is fast," Brenden McDaniel said.

GREAT SCOTT!

The clock is more than 100 years old as it was built around 1906 when the Sauk County Courthouse was completed. Ian Crammond is the Sauk County Facilities Director who was tasked with figuring out what happened to the clock.

"Were just missing a gear to keep everything moving," Crammond said.

Crammond says they noticed the clock stopped working in fall of 2017. They turned off the power until they got a crew out there to figure out what happened, and the verdict wasn't great. They have to get a gear replaced that is no longer made.

"We are going to a local shop and ask if they can make it for us," Crammond said.

Community members miss the chimes of the clock. McDaniel is a business owner around the square and says he hopes for historical sake, the clock will soon be fixed.

Crammond says they hope to have this done by the end of 2019.