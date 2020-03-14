Great Wolf Lodge closing due to Covid-19 concerns

The Great Wolf Lodge resorts are closing due to Covid-19 concerns.

The resort will close on Sunday, Marc 15 at 2 p.m.

In a statement, Great Wolf Lodge cited the large gathering guidelines as one of the reason for the closure. Great Wolf Lodge plans to reopen on April 2.

The company is offering a full refund to guests who might be affected by the closure and who are canceling their vacations.

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau is working with hotel and resort members to provide updates on any closures, suspensions, or cancellations.

The bureau is encouraging visitors traveling to Wisconsin Dells who have travel questions to encourage them to contact the businesses/hotels directly.

"The health and safety of our guests and pack members is always our primary focus and it guides all decisions made at Great Wolf Lodge. While we’ve had no reported cases of COVID-19 and the CDC states there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through the use of pools or hot tubs, after carefully reviewing the large gathering guidelines from government officials we believe it is in the best interest of our guests and pack members to close all of our resorts starting at 2pm on March 15 with plans to re-open on April 2. We will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and stay connected with federal and state health officials for updates.

We are offering a full refund to those guests affected by the closure and providing pay to all pack members during this period. This is a challenging time, and we are very appreciative of the overwhelming support from all families who enjoy spending time together at our resorts. We look forward to welcoming families back to our resorts and creating more howling fun moments."