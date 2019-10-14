Great football weather for the Packers game Monday night

The Green Bay Packers will play the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football to wrap up week 6 of the NFL.

Kick-off is schedule for 7:15 p.m. at Lambeau Field.

Overall, the weather looks great for the big game, even though it's going to be chilly. If you're going to game, make sure to bundle up.

Temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon in Green Bay for tailgating before the game. At kick-off the temperature will be just above 40 degrees. By the end of the game, it's only going to be in the upper 30s.

There will be no need for rain gear Monday night. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around before sunset and the sky will remain mostly clear throughout the game. Also, the wind won't be very strong.

Anyone staying overnight in Green Bay may run into light rain Tuesday morning on their way back to southern Wisconsin.