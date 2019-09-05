Great weather for the Packers game

The Packers will take on the Bears tonight at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. It's the opening game for the NFL's 100th season.

Courtesy: NBC15

Luckily, there are no weather worries for anyone watching the game in Chicago or in southern Wisconsin.

At Soldier Field, the kick-off temperature will be near 70 degrees. Temperatures will slowly drop through the upper 60s throughout the game. You might need a light jacket by the 4th quarter. A few clouds will stream over the stadium during the game, but rain is not expected.

The weather still looks nice if you're going to watch the game in Madison or southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will be in the low 70s around 6 p.m. for dinner before the game. At kick-off, most places will near 70 degrees. The weather looks great to watch the game on a patio at your favorite sports bar or restaurant.

We are expected scattered showers tonight, but they probably won't move in until after midnight.