Greater Sauk Community Foundation launches $10,000 donation challenge

The Greater Sauk Community Foundation is asking for donations to benefit local food pantries, and said it will match the first $10,000 of cash gifts it receives.

The Foundation is donating its services, so 100 percent of all gifts will be directed immediately to food pantries in its seven-county service area, including Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties.

"Our Board is extremely concerned about the toll the pandemic is taking locally, especially on families and small businesses," said Robin Whyte, Foundation executive director. "We’ve been encouraging donors to give directly to the many organizations that are providing invaluable services to those in need. However, we learned that some potential donors were confused about where or how to give, so we want to give them this easy option.”

Checks payable to GSCF may be mailed to the Greater Sauk Community Foundation, PO Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913. Donors can also go to www.greatersauk.org to make gifts online using major credit cards or a PayPal account.