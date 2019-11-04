"Greek Freak": Feature film about Giannis Antetokounmpo planned for Disney+

Milwaukee Bucks star and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to get a feature film about his life.

According to Deadline, the movie will go on Disney's new streaming service Disney+. "Greek Freak" is set to explore Antetokounmpo's early life and current career.

It's reported that Bernie Goldman, who produced "300" and Arash Amel who wrote "A Private War" will work together on the feature film.

Antetokounmpo was born in Greece, the son of Nigerian immigrants, and played basketball in Greece and Spain before getting drafted in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013.

A release date has not been set for "Greek Freak" and no word yet on who will play Antetokounmpo, who is almost seven feet tall.

