Green Alert issued for missing Madison veteran

A Green Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a missing and at risk Madison veteran.

Authorities said 34-year-old Daniel Nelson Lee Werner from Madison, was last seen Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Clark County.

They believe Werner is driving a silver 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander with Wisconsin plate ABT7252.

If anyone spots him or the rental vehicle he is in law enforcement advises not to approach him. If seen, contact the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972.

Authorities said Lee has a tattoo on his right arm and described it as the continent of Africa with a crown on it.

