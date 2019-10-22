Green Alert issued for North Chicago man in Wisconsin

A Green Alert has been issued for a missing veteran who may be in Wisconsin.

Patrick Byron McCann, 46 of North Chicago, Illinois, was reported to have left the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center on Monday at 7:45 a.m., according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs FHCC Police Department. Law enforcement has concerns for his welfare.

McCann may be in the area of either Kenosha or Pleasant Prairie. He is 6 feet tall, approximately 240 pounds, with balding and short blonde hair. He was last wearing possibly a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

McCann may be riding a black motorized bicycle. If seen, please do not try to approach or contact him. If seen, please call 911 or your local police department.