Green Alert issued for missing Kenosha veteran

A Green Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing and at risk Kenosha veteran.

Authorities said 69-year-old John Logatto from Kenosha, was last seen Tuesday at 11:00a.m. at Dayton Residential Care in Kenosha.

Authorities said Logatto was last seen leaving his room to go shopping and have lunch, and has not returned. Logatto has a history of using public transportation to other states and leaving his residence without notifying anyone.

Authorities believe he is on foot.

If seen, contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5209.

Authorities said Logatto was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, tan pants, and black shoes. He has gray hair and blue eyes.