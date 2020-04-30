Green Bay Packers donate $250K to purchase PPE for local hospitals

The Green Bay Packers donated $250,000 to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to local hospitals.

The Packers made the announcement Thursday, saying the donation was distributed to the Green Bay area's health care systems to provide PPE for doctors, nurses and staff working to care for those who are sick amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation will provide three $83,333 grants to the three health care systems in the Green Bay area through their foundations: The Bellin Health Foundation, HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation and Aurora Health Foundation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented, urgent need for resources throughout our local healthcare systems,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “With proper PPE, doctors, nurses and those caring for patients throughout the area can protect themselves, their patients and their loved ones. The Packers are proud to support the dedicated men and women who are working hard each day to take care of our community.”

The donation is being distributed through the Packers Give Back COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, a $1.5 million fund aimed at providing immediate support to Wisconsinites facing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund has $1 million of support earmarked for Brown County and $500,000 earmarked for initiatives in Milwaukee County.

The organization said grant applications for Brown and Milwaukee Counties are still being accepted on a rolling basis. Organizations can apply here.

Dozens of grants have already been distributed through the Fund to support nonprofits who are serving on the frontlines of the pandemic.