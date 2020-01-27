Packer Hackers: NFL team Twitter account hacked

Updated: Mon 3:14 PM, Jan 27, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Green Bay Packers official Twitter account was hacked on Monday afternoon.

The account no longer has a profile picture and posted a cryptic tweet from the alleged hackers claiming responsibility.

"Hi, we're Back (OuَrMine).
We are here to Show people that everything is hackable

to improve your accounts security
Contact us: contact@ourmine.org

For security services visit: ourmine. org

Follow
@OurM1ne
for news.
Let's Get #OurMineBack Trending on twitter"

Other NFL team accounts on other social media platforms have also been impacted by the hackers.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

 