Packer Hackers: NFL team Twitter account hacked

The Green Bay Packers official Twitter account was hacked on Monday afternoon.

The account no longer has a profile picture and posted a cryptic tweet from the alleged hackers claiming responsibility.

"Hi, we're Back (OuَrMine).

We are here to Show people that everything is hackable

to improve your accounts security

Contact us: contact@ourmine.org

For security services visit: ourmine. org

Follow

@OurM1ne

for news.

Let's Get #OurMineBack Trending on twitter"

Other NFL team accounts on other social media platforms have also been impacted by the hackers.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.