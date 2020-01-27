Packer Hackers: NFL team Twitter account hacked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Green Bay Packers official Twitter account was hacked on Monday afternoon.
The account no longer has a profile picture and posted a cryptic tweet from the alleged hackers claiming responsibility.
"Hi, we're Back (OuَrMine).
We are here to Show people that everything is hackable
to improve your accounts security
Contact us: contact@ourmine.org
For security services visit: ourmine. org
Follow
@OurM1ne
for news.
Let's Get #OurMineBack Trending on twitter"
Other NFL team accounts on other social media platforms have also been impacted by the hackers.
This story will be updated as more information comes in.