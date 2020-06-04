Green Bay Packers release anti-racism video calling for change

The Green Bay Packers posted an anti-racism video on Thursday morning featuring several star players and head coach Matt LaFleur.

The video strikes an emotional and serious tone and was posted on Twitter in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“Enough is enough,” the tweet read. “It’s time for change,”

The almost two-minute video features several players repeating words like “disgusted”, “tired”, and “heartbroken” to describe their feelings after seeing the viral video of Floyd dying while in police custody.

“We are here today to say no more,” said star wide receiver Davante Adams. “Racism is taught and learned. It is nothing something you are born with. Let’s do a better job of educating our youth and younger people behind us,”

"Antiquated laws and legislation need to be amended or repealed, especially those that are prejudicially biased to people of color,” added quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The players say they are united against racism, police brutality, injustice, oppression, and a broken system.

“We need come up with real solutions to make significant change. The right actions speak a lot louder than the right words,” said LaFleur.

“We ask that you commit to listening with an open heart,” said Rodgers.

The video ends with the team collectively saying, “It is time for change,”

