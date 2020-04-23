Green Bay Packers take Jordan Love in 2020 NFL Draft

Updated: Thu 11:12 PM, Apr 23, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- With the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL draft the Packers selected Jordan Love Quarterback from Utah State.

The Packers traded draft picks with the Miami Dolphins to move up from 30th overall to 26th to pick Love. Green Bay also gave up the no. 136 overall pick to Miami.

The pick by Green Bay mirrors the situation when they drafted Aaron Rodgers are Brett Favre's successor. Favre was 35 at the time Rodgers was drafted, now Green Bay's current signal caller is 36 when his possible successor has been chosen.

Jordan Love was interviewed on ESPN and shared his excitement to become a Packer and learn from Aaron Rodgers.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback forgoed his senior year at Utah State after throwing for 20 touchdowns but also 17 interceptions.

Love possesses great arm talent and good mobility as well.

Love was named MVP of the 2018 New Mexico Bowl after passing almost 360 yards and four touchdowns.

 