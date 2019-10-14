Green Bay Packers take on Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field

The Packers (4-1) are ready to take on the Lions (2-1-1) under the bright lights of Lambeau on a Monday Night showdown.

Early NFC North positioning is on the line is this first of two meetings between the teams.The matchup has been pretty lopsided since the days of Barry Sanders as the Pack have a 25-3 advantage over the Lions in the state of Wisconsin since 1992.

A big part of that has to do with Aaron Rodgers. Mr. Rodgers is 7-2 against Detroit at home with an impressive passer rating of 109.4 in such games.

Despite all those good numbers, Green Bay is 32-32-1 overall on Monday Night Football and Detroit has won the last 4 meetings.